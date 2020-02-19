Ed Maverick, the Mexican teenager who became a viral success

Share it:

Chihuahua.- Neither Mexico nor the world had until recently heard of Ed Maverick, a teenager from the state of Chihuahua who began his musical career playing the drums in his church and then in groups during weddings and quinceañeras parties.

But the success of the 19-year-old singer-songwriter who will play in April at the Coachella festival, in Indio, California, was dizzying since in 2018 he began uploading his own sad, sincere ballads to the internet, in which he broke the stereotype with his powerful baritone Latino male who does not express his feelings.

In less than a year, the pop-folk songs of this self-taught musician went from a thousand daily reproductions to 100,000 on Spotify, after the diffusion of his first album "Mix pa cry in your room".

In the middle of the reggaeton era, its biggest hit, the romantic "Fuentes de Ortiz", where it sings about the insecurities and uncertainty of young love, exceeds 150 million views on various platforms such as Spotify or YouTube.

Ed Maverick "is the Mexican viral artist who makes music worth crying for," the streaming platform said in May on his website.

Young connection

"People liked (…) People connect a lot with songs and identify themselves very easily, the majority of the public are people of my age," explains Eduardo Hernández Saucedo – his real name – in an interview with the AFP In New York.

But the success bothers this sensitive and shy young man who when he gained fame moved to Mexico City, although a few months later he returned to his native Delicias, a city of 150,000 inhabitants in the state of Chihuahua, about 400 km from the border with U.S.

"The truth is that I do not like this at all, I do not like fame at all, I do not say it and I will never like it. If I could make music and nobody knew me it would be very shameful (great), but it does not happen, it is not like that, "he says.

"Maybe I am incompatible with that lifestyle," he asks. "I'm not made for this, but I really like to make music."

After filling theaters in Mexico accompanied by little more than an acoustic guitar, he finished his first tour of the United States in November with seven sold out shows.

But on his first show in New York, on November 26, he broke down. He was exhausted, sick and suffered a constant cyberbullying in social networks, where he was the target of a tsunami of aggressive memes. He took the stage with a surgical mask covering almost his entire face.

The nearly 400 fans who filled the Brooklyn Baby's All Right bar cheered him up when he cried when he sang a new song, and several cried with him.

"I am going through a very difficult time. I feel uncomfortable in all the places I am. It is very difficult to stand here, I do not want anymore," he told the public.

"If you can!", "We love you!", "No mames!", "Long live Mexico!", Shouted his fans. The next day, he disconnected from Twitter. He returned to the social network right away, but more cautious.

"No one is alerted"

Ed Maverick has just released a live album and with Universal Music he re-released his first album "Mix pa cry in your room", a gold record in Mexico. There are also plans for a tour of South America.

But he does not rule out dedicating himself to other things, although he assures that music will always be in his life.

"I'm a little scared to grow up. I don't know what's going to happen from here at some time, it makes me think (laziness) to think about it," he says.

"Surely there will come a time that I withdraw from music and do other things … I want to study again," possibly engineering in audio or architecture, or both, he says.

"I really like playing live but the artist's dehumanization arises," says Ed Maverick.