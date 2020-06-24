Ecuador announced the return of football under a strict protocol

Share it:

Ecuador already has a date for the return of football, as do Uruguay and Peru (Reuters)

The 16 clubs of the first division of Ecuador They will resume the national championship under the all-against-all system from July 17, matches in which there will be five changes per team by order of FIFA.

After analyzing the two proposals presented by the Pro League, which organizes the contest for the second season, the club managerss ratified the system with which they started the current season on February 14. The other proposal was intended to divide the teams into two groups or octagonal, to shorten the distances between one city and another, and reduce the risks of COVID-19 contagion in transfers.

The Ecuadorian championship was paralyzed on March 14 by the pandemic when the fifth date of the 30 that the current tournament will have was disputed. The suspension occurred after the matches between Técnico Universitario and Liga de Portoviejo, and Mushuc Runa against Macará.

But the tournament will resume from the sixth date with the matches: Independiente del Valle-Barcelona; Olmedo-Aucas; Deportivo Cuenca-Orense; Macará-Delfín; Emelec-Liga de Portoviejo; The National-University Technician; Guayaquil City-Universidad Católica and Liga de Quito-Mushuc Runa. The remaining six of the fifth day will be held intermittently and based on the competition calendars.

The Ecuadorian soccer federation (@FEFecuador)

The teams returned to training on June 10 in the midst of strict measures and protocols of health security imposed by the Emergency Operations Committee (COE), and with the warning of the clubs of fines and sanctions for those who violate them.

By order of the COE, the contest will resume without the presence of fans in the stadiums. Journalists and photojournalists will also not be allowed to enter areas where they would have contact with the protagonists of each meeting.

In addition to the local title of the current season, the first four of the positions at the end of the tournament will access the Copa Libertadores in 2021, and the next four will go to the Copa Sudamericana in 2021. The last two will lose the category.

In this way, Ecuador joins Uruguay, which announcedhe return from professional football by August 15, without an audience in the stands, after the break by COVID-19. The Uruguayan schools were subjected to coronavirus tests in order to begin the practices. Peru is another of the South American countries that is also progressing in the restart and has already approved the protocol and the proposal that all matches be played in Lima to avoid the transfer of players. The stipulated date is July 31 for the first matches, if the quarantine ends then.

On the other hand, although football has already returned, the situation in Brazil. There, each municipality has decided to carry out a different protocol and in Rio de Janeiro the regional tournament has begun, but the federation has not yet set a date for professional teams from all over the country to meet again in Brasileirao.

With information from EFE