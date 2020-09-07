Ecological Game Boy: created a version that draws energy from the Sun .. and from button mashing!

Share it:

The gaming-themed collaboration of the Northwestern University of Illinois (United States) and the University of Technology in Delft (Netherlands) gives life to the first Game Boy without batteries that draws its energy from the Sun and from the pressure of the keys.

The new technological gem inspired by Nintendo’s iconic handheld console is called Engage and it’s a working prototype powered by gods solar panels placed on the platform body simil-GameBoy: to contribute to the energy needs of the system we also find a circuit that draws on themechanical energy offered by the user by simply pressing the keys.

The purpose of this university experiment is to demonstrate the feasibility of a portable console without traditional batteries, with all the benefits that we can easily guess in terms of environmental impact with the reduction of carbon emissions into the atmosphere and the polluting materials to be disposed of.

From an exquisitely playful point of view, however, the project still has limits that make the path of its future marketing difficult to follow, at least in the immediate future. Among the obstacles to the economic feasibility of this alternative and ecological version of the legendary Nintendo Game Boy, we mention for example the need to power up the console every 10 seconds (a software that creates constant checkpoints to ensure the immediate resumption of the game without data loss), but above all the low processing power offered by the platform.

