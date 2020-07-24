Echo Generation: Cococucumber announces turn-based adventure for PC, Xbox One and Series X

Share it:

Taking advantage of the pre-show organized by Geoff Keighley to anticipate the surprises of the Xbox Series X event, the Cococucumber authors have unveiled the Echo Generation project for PC and Xbox console, both of this and the next generation.

Set in a charming town in the American suburbs, Echo Generation is aturn-based adventure with graphics in voxel art which sees the protagonists of the boys called to investigate a series of supernatural events that occurred in their village.

To characterize the title we find "Stranger Things" atmospheres, a narrative canvas full of puzzles to solve and a combat system based on theuse of "battle cards" to be discovered throughout history and enhanced with experience points obtained in challenges with supernatural monsters and creatures that infest their beloved city.

As you progress through the experience levels, the band of brave kids we will play will be able to venture into new areas of the map and unlock further skills interconnected with cards obtained so far. The marketing of Echo Generation is scheduled for 2021 on PC and exclusive console on Xbox One and Xbox Series X.