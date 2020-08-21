eChampions League Invitational: how to watch the FIFA 20 tournament final on PS4

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The eChampions League Invitational continues, the FIFA 20 tournament played on PlayStation 4 and in which the eight best players in the world participate. The winner of the competition will not only win a cash prize corresponding to $ 100,000 but also the title of FIFA 20 European Champion.

The tournament takes place over three days and is possible today, Friday 21 August 2020, follow the second wave of match from 15:00 to 18:40 on both the EA SPORTS FIFA Twitch channel and the official UEFA YouTube channel. The last matches will be played tomorrow instead, Saturday 22 August 2020, from 19:00 to midnight and can always be followed on the two channels mentioned above.

In case you didn’t know, the UEFA Champions League final to be held next Sunday, 23 August 2020, between Paris Saint Germain e Bavaria Monaco it can also be watched by PlayStation 4 owners, who will be able to start streaming on their console via the TV & Video section.

We remind you that it is possible to download two themes dedicated to the UEFA Champions League for free on the PlayStation Store to customize the main screen of your PlayStation 4.