Ecclestone, 89, on his fatherhood: "I don't see anything strange"

The former Formula 1 boss, Bernie Ecclestone and her partner Fabiana, 44, are going to have a child, predictably in the next month of July. He will be the fourth son of the magnate, after Deborah (65 years old), Tamara (35) and Petra (31).

Ecclestone is 89 years old and asked about the pregnancy, he has assured in Daily Mail: "It has nothing to rare. I haven't worked in a while and … I've had a lot of time to practice! My wife is excited. I don't know what all the fuss is about. I am happy for my wife, she has been waiting for this for many years. I'm glad you are going to have someone when I leave. It's fun, I don't see any drama. I have grandchildren and I'm looking forward to having another baby. "

“We have been together for two years and what makes everything work between us is that Fabiana has a great sense of humor. Although I must say that I have absolutely no problem with her at home and I think she is also very lucky to be with me, "Ecclestone said a few months ago about Fabiana, 45 years younger that he.