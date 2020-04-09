easter eggs from the movie

1
Wedge Antilles
Yes, the legendary captain of the Rebels also has his cameo in the film, in the final battle against the Emperor's Fleet.
two
D-0
The new robot in the series has the voice of J.J. Abrams. You didn't expect that, huh?
3
The Death Star 2
Yes, the Death Star Kylo and Rey enter is the second one, the one they destroy during 'Return of the Jedi'.
4
Hi John
John Williams makes a cameo on the planet of Kijimi, as regent of a very dangerous speakeasy. Ah! And you can see in the photo, right after John, the head of one of those droid-doctors who fix Luke's hand in 'The Empire Strikes Back'.
5
Hi Lin-Manuel Miranda
The multi-faceted artist joins the Resistance's victory with a cameo at the end of the film.
6
At the end a medal for Chewie
One of the things that has been outraging fans for the longest time is that, at the end of 'A New Hope', Chewie did not receive a medal like Luke and Han. Well, Maz Kanata has fixed it.
7
Mustafar
Kylo Ren travels to the same planet where his grandfather almost lost his life in his duel against Obi-Wan Kenobi in 'Revenge of the Sith'.
8
Granddaughter
Here we can see Sir Alec Guinness's granddaughter, who has her cameo in the form of a First Order Officer.
9
Every 42 years …
That's what C-3PO says about the Paasana Festival. Interestingly, just 42 years have passed since the premiere of 'Star Wars: A New Hope'.
10
Tatooine
Rey, as soon as we meet her, we see her sliding down the mountain in the sands of Jakku. In the ending of 'Skywalker's Ascent', he does the same thing, but in the Tatooine sands.
Add Comment