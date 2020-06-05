Earwig and the Witch: Miyazaki reveals all the passion behind the new anime

Share it:

The historian Studio Ghibli he has always worked hard on his projects, then obtaining high quality films that are distributed and promoted all over the world. Although Miyazaki and the company are working on two films, surprisingly the new 3DCG anime Earwig and the Witch was announced, based on the novel of the same name by Diana Wynne Jones.

The project that will be directed by Goro Miyazaki, Hayao's son, will arrive in the final months of 2020. There has already been talk of his arrival at the Cannes Film Festival and on the Netflix platform, which has recently purchased the rights for the streaming of Studio Ghibli's films. After this first information, he also intervenes Hayao Miyazaki who reveals what he thinks of Earwig and the Witch.

"It is a fantastic book. It is the latest work by Diana Wynne Jones and thanks to the drawings by Miho Satake (the illustrator of the Japanese edition) and the editors of Tokuma Shoten, it has become a truly compelling story. I read it from top to bottom five times already. "

Studio Ghibli will therefore work on three films at the same time, although Miyazaki himself is still doing the biggest job. Meanwhile, however, the studio is preparing to open the new Studio Ghibli Park for 2022.