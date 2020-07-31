Earwig and the Witch, Goro Miyazaki speaks: "Nothing old in my staff, I have full freedom"

Share it:

Goro Miyazaki, son of the famous founder of Studio Ghibli Hayao Miyazaki, recently spoke to the microphones of the Japanese newspaper The Mainichi Shimbun, revealing many interesting background stories about the new film Earwig and the Witch and even specifying that he chose not to involve the "old people of Studio Ghibli" in the production.

Miyazaki first spoke of the protagonist, describing her as follows: "Earwig is the typical heroine who has never been featured in the Ghibli films so far: a strong girl who does everything possible to live in her own way. During the adventure he will have a lot of pressure on him and will face many difficulties, but he will always remain solar and charismatic".

Subsequently, the director discussed the challenges brought by 3DCG animation: "In the beginning I was the only one of the Ghibli animators to have worked with this type of technology, so I took charge of the project and carried on the production without consulting with anyone. Hayao Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki encouraged me, telling me it seemed like an excellent idea, and as a result I got full freedom. Being able to choose, I preferred to work on the anime with a young staff, without consulting the old ones (Laughs)".

We remind you that Earwig and the Witch could arrive soon on Netflix and that it will be shown for the first time during Cannes 2020. The film has a duration of 82 minutes and is inspired by the 2011 children's novel of the same name. Diana Wynne Jones.