Earthworm Jim 4 will return exclusively to Intellivision Friend, it will also have multiplayer

Intellivision Entertainment has announced a long line of games coming up on Intellivision Friend, platform available from April 2021. Tommy Tallarico has unveiled numerous titles and partnership agreements with international publishers and distributors.

The list of games announced for Intellivision Friend includes Earthworm Jim 4 (absolute exclusive, with multiplayer support), Sesame Workshop, Rigid Force Redux Enhanced, Telestrations, Finnigan Fox and Bomb Squad, here is the complete list.

Games Intellivision Friend

Earthworm Jim 4

Sesame WorkshopMattel Hot Wheels

Hot Wheels

Rigid Force Redux Enhanced

Telestrations

Blank Slate

Finnigan Fox

Bomb Squad

Incan Gold / Diamant

Intellivision Monster Spades

Liar's Dice

Space Strike

Moon Patrol

Evel Knievel

Astrosmash

Intellivision ACL Cornhole

Missile Command

Breakout

Intellivision Battle Tanks

Nitro Derby

The company also says that it has made agreements with large international retailers and distributors such as GameStop, Amazon USA, Amazon Canada and Amazon Europe, Walmart in Canada, Best Buy, EB Games, Koch Media in Europe, Mediamarkt and Saturn in Germany. More details on the launch of Intellivision Amico will arrive in the coming months.

"Despite unprecedented challenges, the results and progress made by our internal team, as well as our incredible network of developers and partners, are nothing short of amazing"said Tallarico."Our main goal is to provide a quality product and we remain firm in our mission of directing family fun towards video games with the launch of Intellivision Amico."