"Eager to wear the Tigres shirt": this is how Ulises Cardona, a new reinforcement for the cats, presented himself

The footballer comes from the Foxes of the Atlas and will present his medical exams to stamp his signature with his new club (Photo: Tigres UANL)

The UANL Tigers continue to announce changes in their institution. Now he was in the squad of the first team, since they announced their first reinforcement for the 2020 Opening, which will be the tournament with which the activities in the Liga MX will return after the coronavirus health crisis.

On his official Twitter account, the cats reported on the arrival of Ulises Cardona. In addition, they pointed out that he is already in Nuevo León to present the medical exams and finish his hiring process.

“It is very exciting to get to the team with the most championships in Nuevo León and eager to wear the Tigres jersey”, assured the soccer player in a short video that the feline institution published.

Tigres also announced his return to training (Photo: Tigres UANL)

Cardona arrives from the Foxes of the Atlas and, according to the newspaper Record, It would be like a one-year loan with an option to purchase. This can replace the discharge of Jürgen Damm, who is practically with one foot out of the club.

In the last season, The 21-year-old midfielder played a total of 13 matches between Liga and Copa MX. In total, since his debut in 2017, he has 54 participations in the first division.

Further, the university club indicated that this Monday they will return to training. "We will do it with all possible security measures and following the protocols established by Liga MX and by the Health Sector," they said in a press release.

The players will be divided into five courts in groups to respect the healthy distance (Photo: Tigres UANL)

The players will return to the Cueva de Zuazua. They will be divided into five courts in groups to respect the healthy distance. "It is important to note that only players, coaching staff and members of the team's sports and administrative staff may enter the facilities," said the club.

"We take the opportunity to send all our fans a lot of solidarity at this time of the pandemic, we ask them to take care of themselves and to respect the security measures, so that as soon as possible we can see each other in the stands and enjoy this sport that we love so much ”, concluded the cats.

Restructuring in the club

Tigres announced the return of Alejandro Rodríguez, manager who got 8 titles (Photo: Misael Valtierra / Cuartoscuro)

An old acquaintance returned to the UANL Tigers. Last Tuesday, the club announced the incorporation of Alejandro “El Inge” Rodríguez as president of Sinergia Deportiva, a company that manages cats.

Through a press release, The club reported the departure of Miguel Ángel Garza, who had served as president since May 2018. They did not specify the reason for the termination of the employment relationship.

"The Engineer Alejandro Rodríguez, who has been part of the Sports Synergy liaison committee for the last two years, guarantees the continuity of our sports project and will continue to professionalize our institution, ”said Mauricio Doehner, president of the Cemex-Sport Synergy Liaison Committee.

The Tuca Ferretti will continue its relationship with the UANL Tigers (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



This is the second change the club has made in recent weeks. The first was that of Alberto Palomino, who left his post of Director of Administration and Operations of Sports Synergy to participate in the Legal Department of Cementos Mexicanos (Cemex). It should be remembered that the cement company is the owner of the feline team.

Also, it seems that Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, coach of the university students and one of the most winners of Liga MX, will continue in the club's plans. "Tuca has a contract until next year and is a person closely linked to the club and of great professional and professional closeness," said Rodríguez in an interview with Halftime.

