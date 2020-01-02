Each game can be the best fan for the decade, according to Cory Barlog

Share it:

The clash between Cory Barlog and TheRealAirplane99 continues, with the latter accusing Cory of being "too good"towards cross-platform games, to the detriment of the exclusive PlayStation.

The lawsuit arose after the director of God of War replied to an Xbox post on Twitter in which Microsoft asked to list the best games of the decade. Barlog's answer? "Every single damned game", a declaration that the YouTuber did not like it, thus triggering the manufacturer's response:

"Each player experiences each experience differently. I could madly love a game that someone else hated and vice versa. Video games speak to us in an extremely personal way, also on the basis of the life experiences of each of us. This for me means that potentially every game can be the best of the decade for someone."

This statement obviously has followed up on numerous comments, many rather soured towards Cory, intervened again with a clarifying message:

"What is rubbish for someone is a masterpiece for others. These are subjective and individual opinions, we will never have a definitive objective evaluation shared by all, it would be absurd if this were so. There is no universal rule for finding out how the public will respond to a work. Yes of course there are votes and reviews but it is all illusory, even so we will certainly not have a definitive answer and we will continue to have a lot of different opinions on many works."