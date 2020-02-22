Entertainment

EA would have canceled a Star Wars Battlefront spinoff in 2019

February 22, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The franchise Star wars in the world of videogames and the inability of EA to carry out solid projects using the license begins to be quite dramatic. Now a new rumor suggests that last year the company canceled a Star Wars: Battlefront spinoff.

Another one bit the dust.

The project would be codenamed Viking and it would be a development that the EA Vancouver and Criterion studies were jointly carrying out. This after the Ragtag project was canceled, which inherited the Vancouver study to convert it into an Orca project and also cancel it later.

The details about the plot and the setting have not transcended. Yes Kotaku informs that the game had certain elements of the open world unlike what was seen in the Battlefront saga since its conception.

After the cancellation of Orca in EA Vancouver, they began working on a third project that they planned to have in stores in the autumn of 2020. This project was this Viking that is being discussed now.

READ:  Is a spin-off series of the famous Death Note possible?

Apparently the development shared between several studies located in different countries resulted in a project in which there were too many hands and it did not help that the objectives of the project became too ambitious for the year and a half they had time to finish the game. Without waiting to extend the delivery date, EA decided to cancel the project in spring 2019.

Despite this streak of cancellations, last year EA managed to put on the market a Star Wars video game that can be considered a resounding success. It was Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the single player adventure of Respawn Entertainment, creators of Titanfall and Apex Legends.

Hopefully there is a sequel to this latest game and that the Battlefront franchise continues to expand in some way as a saga of licenses already dedicated almost exclusively to multiplayer.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.