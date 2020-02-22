EA would have canceled a Star Wars Battlefront spinoff in 2019

Share it:

The franchise Star wars in the world of videogames and the inability of EA to carry out solid projects using the license begins to be quite dramatic. Now a new rumor suggests that last year the company canceled a Star Wars: Battlefront spinoff.

The project would be codenamed Viking and it would be a development that the EA Vancouver and Criterion studies were jointly carrying out. This after the Ragtag project was canceled, which inherited the Vancouver study to convert it into an Orca project and also cancel it later.

The details about the plot and the setting have not transcended. Yes Kotaku informs that the game had certain elements of the open world unlike what was seen in the Battlefront saga since its conception.

After the cancellation of Orca in EA Vancouver, they began working on a third project that they planned to have in stores in the autumn of 2020. This project was this Viking that is being discussed now.

Apparently the development shared between several studies located in different countries resulted in a project in which there were too many hands and it did not help that the objectives of the project became too ambitious for the year and a half they had time to finish the game. Without waiting to extend the delivery date, EA decided to cancel the project in spring 2019.

Despite this streak of cancellations, last year EA managed to put on the market a Star Wars video game that can be considered a resounding success. It was Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the single player adventure of Respawn Entertainment, creators of Titanfall and Apex Legends.

Hopefully there is a sequel to this latest game and that the Battlefront franchise continues to expand in some way as a saga of licenses already dedicated almost exclusively to multiplayer.