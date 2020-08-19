EA Sports UFC 4: we return to the octagon with the Video Review in 4K

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At the end of the pause for reflection taken in 2018 to rethink the playful and narrative experience of this iconic series, the EA Canada team returns to the Octagon to offer all fans the opportunity to try their hand at the digital challenges of EA Sports UFC 4 on PS4 and Xbox One.

The latest chapter in the officially licensed fighting game saga Ultimate Fighting Championship brings a lot of news, while remaining firmly anchored in tradition and its most representative aspects.

Abandoned mode Ultimate Team, the North American subsidiary of Electronic Arts drew on its experience to redesign the Career mode of EA Sports UFC 4 in an attempt to insert elements inspired by RPGs. This courageous choice is rewarded by the ability, for enthusiasts, to gradually improve the experience returned by the different ones fighting techniques and in doing so, to expand the range of playful options available to fans.

For a further study, we invite you to read our review of EA Sports UFC 4 signed by Davide Falconero Persiani, through which we can discuss all the news that characterize this project which, we remember, is available from August 14 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.