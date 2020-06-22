EA Sports UFC 4: the official reveal of the game during the next UFC 251 match

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

EA Sports UFC 4 seems to have an official presentation date. Although fans waited for him during the EA Play Live 2020 show, the famous title dedicated to mixed martial arts will make its official debut during the next UFC 251 meeting in Abu Dhabi.

The news comes directly from the Ultimate Fighting Championship which published the official poster of the next UFC 251 match with Usman vs. the main event on social media. Burns, to be held in date 11 July in Abu Dhabi. In the lower left corner of the poster appears the official logo of EA Sports UFC 4 complete with subtitle "Official Reveal". In short, the presentation date of the next EA Sports MMA simulator seems official.

Just a few days ago anyway Electronic Arts kicked off the registration phase for the EA Sports UFC 4 beta, accessible by interested parties by entering their EA account and selecting the reference platform between PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

At the moment, in any case, the details on the next production linked to the world of mixed martial arts are not known even if apparently the title could also arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. All that remains is to wait for July 11 to find out the news by EA Sports UFC 4.