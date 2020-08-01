Technology

EA Sports UFC 4: the new trailer features Career Mode

July 31, 2020
Garry
1 Min Read
After officially removing Ultimate Team from EA Sports UFC 4, the development team managed to focus on the modes most loved by players. Among these is certainly the Career mode which was presented with a new trailer.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Career mode of the next EA Sports UFC 4 is the Fighter Evolution system, a new evolution system for your fighter who takes its cue from role-playing games. But as punches, kicks and various techniques are used, every single parameter will gradually improve. So spacing between the various skills in each match will allow you to build the most complete fighter possible.

Obviously there will be specialized trainers and exceptional sparring partners who will offer the opportunity to increase their shots and learn new ones. Workouts and any injuries must therefore be managed. In short, EA Sports UFC 4 tries to improve what has been seen in the previous chapters of the series.

Before leaving you to the video, we remind you that EA Sports UFC 4 will be released on August 14th on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

