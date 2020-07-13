EA Sports UFC 4 officially announced: here is the release date and pre-order bonuses

Share it:

As anticipated a few weeks ago, during the last match of the Ultimate Fighting Championship which saw Usman and Burns fight, Electronic Arts officially announced the new EA Sports UFC 4.

The title that takes us back to the octagon has in fact been revealed to the public with a new trailer that allows us not only to admire the goodness of the graphics sector, but also to discover various information about the game such as the reference platforms and the release date. . The game will arrive on the shelves of all stores starting from the next August 14, 2020 exclusively on PlayStation 4 is Xbox One and, once again, PC users passionate about mixed martial arts will be left speechless. Anyone who books the game will be entitled to a range of additional content such as the ability to play as Tyson Fury is Anthony Joshua as well as a package of themed cosmetic items Backyard is Kumite, two of the UFC arenas.

The details on the possibility of seeing a graphical update when exiting were not revealed PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X and it is likely that Electronic Arts will speak of the issue only later, as the release of the title is set several months before the launch date of the next-gen consoles, arriving between November and December.