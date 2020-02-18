EA server offline: problems accessing multiplayer in FIFA, Battlefield and other games

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From the EA Help Twitter profile and from the other support channels of Electronic Arts comes the confirmation of the difficulties reported today, Tuesday 18 February, by users who are trying in vain to access the multiplayer servers of FIFA 20, Battlefield 5 and others company games.

At the time of writing, access to the online features of EA titles is extremely difficult, with disservices that reverberate on the waiting time for synchronization and access to your Origin or EA Access account.

Connection issues affect both the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team mode and the multiplayer shooter like Battlefield 5 or Star Wars Battlefront 2, with all the inconveniences that we can easily guess.

The editors of the EA Help social channel report that they have taken action to resolve this problem as soon as possible, without however providing further information on the causes that provoked it, let alone on the timing necessary to bring everything back to normal. As usual, we will keep you updated on resolutive interventions promised by Electronic Arts to bring the servers of their games and services online on all platforms.