EA returns to give Criterion the Need for Speed ​​franchise

Once again EA has changed its mind and franchise Need for speed will return to the hands of Criterion, so the current developers of the license, Ghost Games, based in Gothenburg, will become EA Gothenburg again.

EA Gothenburg's job will be to provide engineering support to the different studios that work for Electronic Arts around the world. There are about 30 jobs at risk from this decision, according to GameIndustry.

"The engineering experience of the Gothenburg team, which includes some of the architects of the Frostbite engine, is vital for many of the projects under development and will remain in their positions".

The company hopes to be able to locate most of the creative team in Criterion and other studios of its property. For now "There are 30 team positions in Gothenburg and we hope to place as many as we can in other positions in the company"EA commented to GameIndustry.

It is said that one of the problems with Need for Speed ​​has been the difficulty in attracting talent that could work in the Swedish studio. In the case of Criterion we talk about a study based in Guildford, one of the hot spots of videogame development in the United Kingdom.

Criterion developed the Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit of 2010 and the Need for Speed: Most Wanted of 2012, considerably reducing the size of the studio after the foundation of Ghost Games by EA, who now seem sorry for such a decision.

In the Ghost Games studios, Need for Speed: Rivals, Need for Speed: Payback and Need for Speed: Heat were manufactured, as well as the Need for Speed ​​restart, released in 2015 with little success.

The followers of this franchise can only pray what they know so that this new change of address is what a license needed that does not seem to find a way to regain the relevance it had in a better past.