EA ready for new acquisitions: Warner Bros. Gaming in the crosshairs?

In June, the first rumors emerged related to the desire of the AT&T Company to put the Warner Bros gaming division on sale, information that has never been officially confirmed to date.

The absence of certainties on the subject does not, however, prevent analysts and observers from elaborating hypotheses or spreading further corridor rumors on the subject. Recently, for example, there has been extensive discussion of the possibility that Microsoft is among the possible candidates, with a consequent entry of Warner Bros team into the Xbox Game Studios family. Now, a statement shared by the leadership of Electronic Arts has attracted a lot of attention.

During a recent financial meeting, the EA CFO Blake Jorgensen he answered some questions from investors. Among these, also a question related to possible new ones acquisitions that they imply big investments. On this front, the executive said that, at the moment, "EA is more interested than ever"not only to the acquisition of new studies, but to the"best studies". A statement which, as often happens in such contexts, is extremely generic, but which many have not hesitated to refer to rumor on the gaming division of Warner Bros: EA had also been indicated from the beginning as one of the actors potentially interested in an acquisition.

At the moment, however, we are talking about simple hypotheses and speculations: to find out more about the current situation at home Warner Bros., you will need to wait for any official statements.