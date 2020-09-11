EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: there is a ‘bonus’ for those who already subscribe to both

With the announcement of EA Play coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, many EA Access subscribers are wondering what fate will be their membership. To clarify the doubts of the community, Larry Hryb appeared on social networks to confirm the arrival of a “compensatory bonus” for those who already subscribe to both services.

Using his now essential social profile, the communication manager of the Xbox division of Microsoft explains that “users who have purchased both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play (the service known until a few days ago as EA Access, ed) for their Xbox console their EA Play subscription will be canceled and any remaining subscription time, exceeding 50 days, will be transformed into days of access to Game Pass Ultimate with a ratio of 3 to 1 “.

According to the executive known as Major Nelson, therefore, starting from the entry of EA Play in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, expected for fine 2020, Microsoft will take care to automatically transform the months of subscription of EA Access / Play still to be used in additional time of subscription to Game Pass Ultimate, with a ratio of 3 to 1. The system devised by the Redmond house, therefore, will be similar to the one developed and implemented from mid-2019 to convert the months of Xbox Live Gold into Game Pass Ultimate, albeit with a ratio of 3 to 1 which will determine, for example, the EA Play three month replacement in one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate access.