EA Play 2020: the news from FIFA 21 to Skate 4 and Star Wars Squadrons

The EA Play 2020 event it was not full of surprises but there were announcements of moderate interest including the presentation of a series of new EA Originals IPs and the presentation of FIFA 21 and Star Wars Squadrons.

It starts with Apex Legends coming to Nintendo Switch, the Respawn Battle Royale will also be available on Steam with support for Cross-Play on all platforms. Also announced the new game of Josef Fares It Takes Two and the online multiplayer shooter Rocket Arena inspired by Smash Bros. Zoink Games has instead announced the magical fairy tale Lost in Random.

Space also for FIFA 21 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X presented with a double trailer along with Madden NFL 21. Electronic Arts has also shown the gameplay of Star Wars Squadrons, 5v5 multiplayer game arriving at the end of the year on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, also compatible with VR headsets.

And again, a look at the future of Electronic Arts with very short clips taken from the concept of Dragon Age IV, Need for Speed ​​and Battlefield 6, the last two not yet officially announced.

Finally, the show closes after about 50 minutes with a surprise, or the announcement of Skate 4, a new skateboard game that we don't know anything about, even the launch window or the target platforms. Also confirmed the arrival on Steam of FIFA 21 and other upcoming Electronic Arts games.