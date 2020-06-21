EA looks to the future: Dragon Age 4, Battlefield 6 and Need For Speed ​​for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Share it:

Just before the closing of theEA Play tonight, the company showed a short video to communicate to the players that several titles dedicated to the next generation of consoles are currently in development, who will take advantage of the most performing hardware and the very fast SSDs.

The video also showed renderings of what appears to be a demonic setting belonging to Dragon Age 4, to some very defined car models of the new Need For Speed in development at Criterion and the next Battlefield, which seems to promise realistic faces and battles involving many soldiers.

As stated in the superimposed writing, these are products still in development and what shown may be different from the final result. In any case, if you are curious to take a first look at these products coming on PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X, we invite you to watch the video taken from the EA Play that you find above.

Before leaving you with the video, we remind you that the first Star Wars Squadron gameplay video was shown at the event. Did you also know that Apex Legends is about to arrive on Steam and Nintendo Switch with lots of cross-play support?