EA grossed $ 993 million from microtransactions in the last quarter

Last quarter was absolutely positive for Electronic Arts: the company grossed $ 1,593 billion with profits of $ 361 million. In the period indicated, 993 million were generated by microtransactions, a figure that rises to 2.8 billion if we consider the whole of 2019.

For Electronic Arts, GaaS and in-app purchases are an indispensable market and as already stated, the company will try to be even more present in this segment. The results of the last quarter were obtained thanks to the excellent performance of the Ultimate Team modes Madden NFL 20, FIFA 20 and NHL 20 and their respective mobile versions, as well as free to play games such as Apex Legends and smartphone apps. Respawn's Battle Royale will soon land on these devices while there is still no confirmation regarding a possible arrival on Switch.

The Star Wars games also performed well with the Jedi Fallen Order on the launch pad to sell ten million copies by the end of the fiscal year (March 31, 2020), sales of classic SW games and Star Ward performances also increased Battlefront 2, thanks to the tow of Star Wars The Ascent of Skywalker.