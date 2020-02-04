EA: Dizzying earnings in the last fiscal year thanks to loot boxes

Share it:

In the latest financial report from Electronic Arts the incredible earnings obtained by the company in recent months thanks to the sun have been revealed microtransactions.

According to what stated by EA, we speak of $ 993 million in Q3 of fiscal year 2020. This means that in the last four months, microtransactions have been purchased by users for a total of almost $ 1 billion. The main stocks that contributed to earnings of this type were Apex Legends is FIFA 20 with his Ultimate Team. All of this represents a real record for the company, which has thus seen its revenues increase from the sale of loot boxes and the like 27% compared to the previous year. Such revenue growth therefore explains EA's growing interest in i continuous support titles just like the battle royale of Respawn Entertainment, which in the coming months should receive more attention from the publisher than in the past.

We are also confident that with the launch of Apex Legends Season 4, scheduled for late tomorrow afternoon, there will be another surge in sales of microtransactions as many will buy the new Season Pass.