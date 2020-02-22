 EA develops a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and another smaller project

Share it:

He has been commenting for some time that he could be in development a new Star Wars video game to serve as a continuation of "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order", that although it has not reached the sales levels of the games Battlefront has offered good results, above the expected. Now the rumor resurfaces but it expands to say that there is also another title in development.

In a recent information published by Kotaku, the various Star Wars projects that in recent years have begun to be developed before being canceled by Electronic Arts are broken down. Specifically they name three projects that did not end up seeing the light: the well-known open-world game that Visceral Games was developing, a spin-off of the Battlefront franchise entitled "Viking" and another titled "Killer whale" which was developed throughout 2018. This report is when you drop the bomb that EA would already be developing a series of "Jedi: Fallen Order", but without offering more details at the plot level or possible date.

Nor do they say much more about that second video, but we would talk about “A smaller and unusual project” that EA Motive would be developed in Montreal, Canada. This study was responsible for developing "Star Wars Battlefront II" of 2017. This information links to the rumor that we released a few days ago on Twitter although at that time it was believed that there was only one project under development, and it was the sequel to ‘Fallen Order’ less than EA Motive.

Since its launch, "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" It has sold more than 8 million copies, exceeding the original Electronic Arts projections of 6 million. The game was also praised by critics, earning an average of 79 points in Metacritic for PS4 and 80 for Xbox One, and was nominated for several Game of the Year awards.

