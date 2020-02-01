EA around 2021: fourteen games coming up with the new fiscal year!

Share it:

During a recent financial meeting, the top management of Electronic Arts they shared some interesting considerations on the future of the Company.

In particular, the management highlighted the desire to exploit the next fiscal year to bring a large number of video game productions to the market, for a total equivalent to at least fourteen games! To offer specific details about this ambitious publication program was Blake Jorgensen, COO and CFO of EA. After highlighting how the software house looks to the near future as a period in which to implement a further growth process, the executive said the following: "We will launch four sports titles, including new games in our FIFA and Madden blockbuster franchises, four other titles they draw on large selection of our IPs, and we will publish worldwide too four additional small titles developers". The EA team also aims to debut two new mobile games.

Recall that the new fiscal year will start on April 1, 2020 and will end on March 31, 2021: it is therefore possible that some of the games mentioned by Jorgensen are intended for SS5 is Xbox Series X. Projects may also include new Electronic Arts IPs. Waiting to find out more, we report that EA profit data deriving from microtransactions have also recently been released.