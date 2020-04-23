EA announces that Battlefield 5 will receive a new great update

Share it:

At the end of this April, the event "In the Jungle" of Battlefield 5 will come to an end. And with it, it's time to look to the horizon and see what the future of the DICE game holds for us. Because, in effect, the multiplayer of this title for PS4, Xbox One and PC is far from abandoning its players.

In fact, Electronic Arts has just revealed details regarding the roadmap that they will follow in the immediate future. And among those goals is the release of a last major update for the game. It will arrive in the summer and will include a lot of interesting and quite remarkable news.

The information has come from the official EA blog. All through an entrance in which they assure that this expansion will bring "new content, weapons and game settings.". Also, even though they haven't given an exact release date, right now they're targeting June as the likely month in which we'll receive the expansion: "We are targeting June for this update. We are still addressing the challenges of working from home and we will update you on how things are progressing for us over the next month.".

As if that were not enough, they have published a list with very detailed descriptions of what will come with the update. You can see it just below this paragraph.

Weekly rewards: After the summer update, you will receive Battlefield Currency or Company Coin as weekly rewards, giving you a chance to unlock lost gear.

Events and activities: We are also planning several weekly initiatives, such as the reintroduction of #FridayNightBattlefield servers, where the community can play Battlefield V in a pleasant environment. The Throwback Thursdays, where we will seek to bring you together in all of our Battlefield titles, are also in the works.

We continue our work with Community Games updates. We are committed to bringing them into the game and will keep you informed on when you can expect them to be ready.

Finally, EA has also wanted to reassure fans by ensuring that they will continue to work to end cheating within the game: "Our anti-cheating team members work daily to make the battlefield experience as free of foul play as possible. Unfortunately, discussing technical details about our methods can make cheating worse, but we want you to know that we are fighting. constantly this battle. ".