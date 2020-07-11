EA Access on Xbox One: the Crysis trilogy is free for subscribers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The editors of the Electronic Arts social profiles confirm the arrival of the three chapters of the Crysis shooter saga in the catalog accessible "for free" by EA Access subscribers on Xbox One and Xbox One X.

The promotion therefore only involves subscribers to EA Access on Xbox One by virtue of the large catalog of games available through the backward compatibility with Xbox 360, an inaccessible feature on PlayStation 4 with the original PS3 versions of the three blockbuster FPS developed by Crytek.

In this way, the users of the green-cross console who decided to subscribe to the EA Access service can relive the emotions of the protagonists of this famous series which contributed, especially with the first chapter, to redefining the graphic, playful and content canons of modern first person shooters.

The backward compatible version for Xbox 360 of Crysis, Crysis 2 is Crysis 3 will help fans of the FPS saga to mitigate the wait for the release of Crysis Remastered, the game postponed on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch from the top of Crytek as a result of the harsh criticism from the community after the publication of video leak which showed worrying graphic and artistic gaps in the project.