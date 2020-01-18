EA Access and Origin Access: Sea of ​​Solitude leads the January 2020 game list

Share it:

Electronic Arts representatives present the new video games on PC and consoles that can be downloaded and used free of charge by EA Access and Origin Access subscribers during the month of January 2020.

To guide the quartet of games that makes up the list of free titles in January for the subscribers to the two subscription services of EA we find Sea of ​​Solitude, the exciting adventure of Cornelia Geppert and of Jo-Mei Games starring Kay, a young girl transformed into a monster and called to explore a post-apocalyptic world dominated by the waters to come to grips with the riddle that concerns her and finally find out what happened to her.

Sea of ​​Solitude is available from January 16 in the Origin Access and EA Access catalog, both on PC and on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Also from 16 January it is then possible to download Mable & The Wood (via an Origin Access Premier account), Legrand Legacy Tale of the Fatebounds (Origin Access Basic and Premier) and the sparkling arcade platformer Worms W.M.D. (also here, on Origin Access Basic and Premier).

The new titles included in the game library of the two Electronic Arts subscription programs are added to the Origin Access games of the end of 2019, from Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order in November (for Premier subscribers) a Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition (Basic) and Wreckfest (Premier) in December.