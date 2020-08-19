EA Access and Origin Access become EA Play, on August 31 the debut on Steam

Share it:

As announced a few days ago, Electronic Arts has officially kicked off the rebranding of subscription services EA Access is Origin Access while announcing the launch date of its products on the Steam platform.

Starting from today, the Electronic Arts subscription services will change their name: EA Access and Origin Access Basic will become EA Play, while Origin Access Premier will be replaced by EA Play Pro. The name change will then be accompanied by a whole new look, with logos and apps renewed for the occasion. However, EA is keen to emphasize that existing subscriptions and the benefits they bring will remain as they are. In the coming months, more promotions and features will arrive, such as in-game challenges and monthly rewards for some selected titles.

Electronic Arts then announced that starting August 31, Ea Play will arrive on Steam, the fourth distribution platform for the subscription service and the largest in the industry. More information will be revealed later.

A few days ago Electronic Arts was the recipient of a class action move by some California consumers who would like to equate the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Loot Boxes with gambling.