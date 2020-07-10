E3 2021, there is confirmation: the event returns next year, but with a new formula

Share it:

Through a video shared on Twitter, the organizers of the Electronic Entertainment Expo confirm the return of E3 for next year. E3 2021, however, will be held with a different formula to that which characterized the previous video game shows in Los Angeles.

After cancellation of E3 2020 caused by the Coronavirus emergency, ESA has thus decided to review its plans and turn the event into a "festival of fans, media and influencers": the concept already expressed by the organizers of the event in March of this year on the different nature of E3 2021 is reiterated.

The next edition of the iconic annual show of theEntertainment Software Association will focus on promotional initiatives and activities involving video game enthusiasts and the press in the sector.

In the absence of E3 2020, on the other hand, the giants of the sector have decided to implement one new communication strategy which allowed them to plan events over several weeks, a formula appreciated by journalists such as Jason Schreier and by those who, like Geoff Keighley, knew how to "make a virtue of necessity" by deciding to promote initiatives such as the Summer Game Fest. In any case, to find out what forms the Los Angeles show will take, we will have to wait until June 15 next year to attend the opening of E3 2021.