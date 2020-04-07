E3 2020 will not be replaced by an online event according to ESA

Share it:

It will be difficult to digest that this year we will not be able to enjoy the E3. And although at IGN we will enjoy our own event with the magnificent Summer of Gaming that we announced a few days ago, ESA has just confirmed that there will be no official substitute for the event on a digital level.

That is, they do not plan any type of streaming to replace the main conferences or to present content that would have been announced at the Los Angeles event. This has been commented on its own website, confirming what we anticipated yesterday and whose details we expand below.

For starters, the statement has also served to determine that they will work to alleviate the effect of the cancellation a little. In other words, the organization has announced that it will not host an online event, but will instead focus on promoting individual company events. And it will do so through means such as its own website.

These have been the statements of ESA in this regard: "Given the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we will not be hosting an E3 2020 event online in June. Instead, we will work with exhibitors to promote and display individual company announcements, including on www.E3expo.com, in the coming years. months. We look forward to bringing our industry and community together in 2021 to present a reimagined E3 that will highlight new offerings and excite our audience. ".

Therefore, this decision is very likely due to the possibility of giving each company the freedom to choose what it wants to count, when it wants to count it and how it wants to count it.

However, individual companies have not yet detailed their own digital event plans, so it is unclear how it will all happen. Some announcements could take place in June, but others could come much earlier, or even later.