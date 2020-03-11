E3 2020: WB Games was going to announce a new Batman, a Harry Potter RPG and the new Rocksteady according to Jason Schreier

Share it:

Hardly an hour has passed since the E3 2020 is officially canceled. And the first leaks have just arrived on what, supposedly, we would have seen in him. Normally, this type of news must be picked up with very fine tweezers; However, it should be said that the source of the information is the renowned journalist Jason Schreier.

And according to him (us via Gamingbolt), Warner Bros. Games was going to make three big announcements at the show. On the one hand, a new Batman game (supposedly from WB Montreal), on the other the so rumored Harry Potter, that it would be an RPG, and finally the new Rocksteady. There is nothing.

To be more specific, the information comes from a report that covers the cancellation of the event, and in which Jason Schreier of Kotaku reveals that this year WB Games wanted to debut at the conference. As for the games, we can say that all of them have been rumored for a long time, although nothing is officially known about any of them.

The one with the most speculation is the new Rocksteady title, of which hardly anything is known. However, the Harry Potter RPG would be the same leaked in 2018, and developed by Avalanche Studios. Of this there have been rumors recently, in addition. Finally, WB Montreal would present the new installment of Batman. Although after rumors of all kinds – and often contradictory – it is not clear if it would be a new game in the Arkham saga.

We do not know what will happen now that E3 2020 will not take place. The organization has already said that they are exploring new ways to publish all the information they were going to offer at the event. But, obviously, companies could also choose their own ways of doing it.

And if Warner Bros. was going to premiere with a conference, it can't be ruled out that they do some kind of live show when June arrives. Nor do some companies modify these dates under the circumstances.

