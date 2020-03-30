E3 2020: The LA Convention Center becomes a hospital for coronavirus

Share it:

He E3 2020 It will not be celebrated in the way that we all would have wanted. That is clear, because the event has been officially canceled. But we can say that it will be held in a very different, but tremendously important way.

And it has been confirmed that, at this time, the Convention Center in Los Angeles has been converted to function as a hospital, in order to fight against the coronavirus. Indeed, the same one that forced the most important video game fair to exist.

We are using every resource to confront the COVID-19 crisis: @ConventionLA will now become a federal medical station, led by @HHSGov and @USNationalGuard to help highlight our nearby hospitals. Thank you to our partners for your support during this national pandemic. pic.twitter.com/RlRWmK6dmT – Major Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 30, 2020

As you can see, the information has been confirmed by Eric Garcetti, mayor of the city of Los Angeles, through Twitter (via abc7). This is what he has commented in his message: "We are using all resources to face the COVID-19 crisis: @ ConvencionLA will become a federal medical station, directed by

@HHSGov and @USNationalGuard, to help decongest our nearby hospitals. Thank you to our partners for their support during this national pandemic. ".

As the images shared by the mayor show, members of the National Guard (who have also shared an image that you can see below) have installed dozens of beds, preparing the center for use as a federal field hospital in response to the coronavirus pandemic. .

In short, it is a federal medical station that has been established in just two days and which will be run by the United States Department of Health and Human Services. Without a doubt, great news for the city, since in New York alone there have already been more than 33,000 cases of coronavirus.

In fact, authorities anticipate that there will be more cases in Southern California, and so they are thinking of anticipating projects like this. Also, we can't think of a better way to use this iconic place for all video game lovers.