E3 2020: some interesting details about Geoff Keighley's decision and plans

The announcement of Geoff Keighley about his failure to participate in the next one E3 2020 it came like lightning on the already rather cloudy sky of the famous Los Angeles fair. Following the news, the well-known journalist answered questions from fans on his Twitter profile which allowed him to know some important details about the story.

The famous presenter of the The Game Awards and ofE3 Coliseum, container of interviews and insights that accompany the fair, first of all confirmed its presence at Opening Night Live of the next Gamescom 2020. Responding to fans about the reasons that led him to give up on E3 2020, Keighley specified that despite the importance of the Los Angeles event, "E3 should become more digital and global … because it is a brand that means a lot to people, but it shouldn't be just a show floor"Speaking of YouTube's traditional E3 streaming, the reporter replied."We are still studying a plan with YouTube for this year". Moving on to another collateral event at E3, namely Jugde's Week, the creator of the TGA specified that"there will be one Game Critics Week but it will not be connected to E3".

In short, the absence of Geoff Keighley is more important than one might think, having the journalist conducted a series of initiatives related to E3. At this point, the organizers of the fair will be forced to review different formats. After the announcement of Sony and the rumors on Nintendo, how will the E3 evolve?