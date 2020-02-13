E3 2020 Leak: Amazon, Bethesda, Ubisoft and many others confirmed among the participants

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The official website of the 2020 edition of the Electronic Entertainment Expo is currently referred to as "Coming Soon", with official opening expected tomorrow, Thursday 13 February.

However, it seems that the gaming community has managed to preview it and get some leak content. This is what is reported by the user ResetEra "Rosti", which reported on the well – known forum a series of screenshots reported alleged content taken from official portal of E3 2020. Among the latter, one appears to be dedicated tolist of gaming companies who have already confirmed their participation in the event. The list, indicated as in work in progress and therefore not definitive or complete, shows the following software houses / publishers:

Activision Publishing Inc

Amazon Game Studios

Bandai Namco Entartainment America Inc

Bethesda

Capcom USA Inc

Epic Games Inc

Kalypso Media Group

NCSOFT

RDS Industries Inc

SAW

Square Enix Inc

Take-Two

Tencent

THQ Nordic

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

UnnamedVR by Paracosma

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

XSEED Games

Pending the official opening of the E3 2020 website, we remind you that over the past few months, confirmed information has already arrived regarding the important event. For example, it has long been known that Sony will miss E3 2020, not taking part in the Los Angeles fair. However, the news is decidedly recent that this year will not take placeE3 Coliseumparallel in-depth show dedicated to the titles presented at the event: Geoff Keighley will in fact skip E3, depriving the panel of its historic conductor.