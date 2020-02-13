E3 2020 Leak: Amazon, Bethesda, Ubisoft and many others confirmed among the participants

The official website of the 2020 edition of the Electronic Entertainment Expo is currently referred to as "Coming Soon", with official opening expected tomorrow, Thursday 13 February.
However, it seems that the gaming community has managed to preview it and get some leak content. This is what is reported by the user ResetEra "Rosti", which reported on the well – known forum a series of screenshots reported alleged content taken from official portal of E3 2020. Among the latter, one appears to be dedicated tolist of gaming companies who have already confirmed their participation in the event. The list, indicated as in work in progress and therefore not definitive or complete, shows the following software houses / publishers:
- Activision Publishing Inc
- Amazon Game Studios
- Bandai Namco Entartainment America Inc
- Bethesda
- Capcom USA Inc
- Epic Games Inc
- Kalypso Media Group
- NCSOFT
- RDS Industries Inc
- SAW
- Square Enix Inc
- Take-Two
- Tencent
- THQ Nordic
- Ubisoft Entertainment SA
- UnnamedVR by Paracosma
- Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment
- XSEED Games
Pending the official opening of the E3 2020 website, we remind you that over the past few months, confirmed information has already arrived regarding the important event. For example, it has long been known that Sony will miss E3 2020, not taking part in the Los Angeles fair. However, the news is decidedly recent that this year will not take placeE3 Coliseumparallel in-depth show dedicated to the titles presented at the event: Geoff Keighley will in fact skip E3, depriving the panel of its historic conductor.
