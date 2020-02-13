E3 2020: ESA promises a renewed show and confirms Nintendo, Xbox and others present

Share it:

Directly from the pages of its official website theESA (Entartainment Software Association) has released a press release containing several interesting information on what the 2020 edition of the Los Angeles fair will be.

After confirming that the event will take place between 9 and 11 June, a press release specifies the following: "E3, the first world event for computers and video games and related products, it has been redesigned to include new experiences on stage, experimental areas and live events to present new titles and innovations in video games and to celebrate video game culture. E3 2020 – it is read – host special guests on the show floor between players, celebrities and digital programming, while connecting to the global audience through extensive livestreaming. (…) An important element will be the debut of a new experience that will be streamed to offer exclusive conversations with industry-leading innovators and creators to attendees and fans around the world". We take this opportunity to remind you that the E3 Coliseum show will be absent.

In the same press release, she was also confirmed the presence of several actors of the gaming sector:

Xbox;

Nintendo;

Ubisoft;

Bethesda Softwork;

SAW;

Capcom;

Square Enix;

Take-Two Interactive Software;

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc .;

Warner Bros. Games;

In the past few hours, a possible leak had emerged relating to an alleged partial list of exhibitors present at E3 2020.