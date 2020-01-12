E3 2020 and PS5: the event will also be missed for analyst Michael Pachter

Share it:

Over the past few hours, rumors related to a possible one have quickly spread Sony's absence at E3 2020, new edition of the famous fair dedicated to the gaming industry.

Rumor in this sense they have emerged from various fronts. In particular, the VGC editorial staff reported having received different information from its sources, whose identity has obviously not been revealed. However, a further one is added to the latter. Colleagues have in fact had the opportunity to consult the known also analyst Michael Pachter, who said he was not very optimistic about a possible presence of the Japanese giant at E3 2020.

"As far as I know – began – have no plans to participate. I think it's a huge mistake, – continued Pachter – since their 'focus on the consumer' is not incompatible with their presence at the main industry fair. I hope they change their minds, but I'm skeptical"Michael Pachter also therefore seems to suggest a possible new absence of Sony from the Los Angeles Fair, an event with which Jason Schreier, well-known Editor of Kotaku.

As usual, we invite you to remember that what is reported does not constitute official information: to find out if Sony will participate in E3 2020 or not, there is nothing left to do but wait patiently for communications in this sense by the company.