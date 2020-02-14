E3 2020: all publishers confirmed for the Los Angeles fair

Share it:

The first details on theE3 2020: yesterday ESA confirmed some of the companies that will participate in the kermesse, among these, as we know, does not include Sony, with PlayStation that will skip the E3 in Los Angeles for the second consecutive year.

Geoff Keighley will also not attend E3 in June for the first time in 25 years of career, on the other hand will take part in the Gamescom in Cologne scheduled for August.

The list of partners published on the site includes Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Bethesda Softworks, SEGA, Capcom, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive Software, Bandai Namco Entertainment America, Warner Bros Games is "many others"A previous list leaked on the net also included names like Amazon Game Studios, Epic Games, NC Soft, THQ Nordic and Activision Publishing and XSEED Games, the complete list of participants in any case has yet to be released.

E3 2020 will take place from 9 to 11 June at Los Angeles Convention Center, mystery regarding any conferences and collateral events, E3 Coliseum has been canceled, at the moment the only confirmed event is the Limited Run Games conference, other actors have yet to announce their plans for the event, surely we will know more in the coming weeks, between the end of winter and the beginning of the spring season.