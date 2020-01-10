Entertainment

Dynit "lets go" of the first announcements of the anime-branded winter season

January 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
With a lot of delay compared to what was announced by VVVVID immediately after Christmas, the official schedule is still awaited for the next winter season linked to Japanese animation. Either way, it appears that Dynit the first titles that will soon be added to our catalog have been overlooked.

Surprisingly, on the official website of the distributor a poster appeared which refers to the article announcing the simulcast anime of the upcoming winter season, however currently not accessible. The image in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, confirms the arrival in Italy of ID: INVADED, the direct television series no less than from director of Fate / Zero. The poster also reveals what appear to be two further acquisitions:

  • Darwin's Game by Studio Nexus, which you can admire in a first trailer;
  • Record Magic: Mahou Shojo Madoka Magica Gaiden, animated adaptation of the eponymous game for Android and iOS released in August 2017 which tells of a spin-off adventure with new characters inside the city of Kamihama;
It is not known if Dynit have further projects planned, as any latecast, but it is undeniable that the company has every intention of starting this 2020 by proposing some of the most awaited anime from fans. And you, however, what do you think of these first 3 announcements, were you surprised? Tell us yours, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below at the bottom of the page.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

