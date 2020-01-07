Dynit confirms interest in Neon Genesis Evangelion again, but rights …

Share it:

Currently, the Italian home video of Neon Genesis Evangelion it is one of the rarest and most unavailable collectibles in circulation. Precisely for this reason, the hopes that Blu-Ray will take light in the Bel Paese are still well rooted in our local community.

The issue of the rights of Evangelion, a few days ago, seemed to have finally found a happy ending, with the elimination in the credits in the latest releases of the citations to Gainax, making the historical television series a full-fledged product of Hideaki Anno. As a result of this sudden change of course, a fan of the Facebook group "Neon Genesis Evangelion Italian Fan" contacted the well-known distribution company home video Dynit to find out any news about it.

Unfortunately, the company has revealed that currently do not yet hold the rights of the work but that, despite the difficulties in acquiring licenses, the interest still remains vivid and flourishing. The answer in question, in this regard, can be found at the bottom of the news.

We just have to wait for the next few months to know the fate of Blu-Ray in Italy of the masterpiece of Hideaki Anno, perhaps near the official debut of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, the latest film of the Rebuild tetralogy. And you, instead, what do you think of the situation regarding the home video of the masterpiece of Japanese animation? The space dedicated to comments is at your most complete disposal.