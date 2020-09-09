Entertainment

Dynit accuses Yamato Video of using his translations and wins the case

September 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Two of the biggest manga and anime publishers in Italy are definitely Dynit , originally called Dynamic Italia, and Yamato Video. With great surprise, the Corriere della Sera today 8 September reported a document that would show a lawsuit between the two large distributors.

As you can see in the image of the newspaper reported at the bottom of the news, Dynit SRL has accused the competitor Yamato Video, and another unspecified distribution house, of having reproduced and marketed videograms, TV series and animated feature films using the adaptations and translations made previously by Dynit itself.

According to what was reported later, Dynit would have requested a compensation of 40 thousand euros, to be added to the 20 thousand employees for the cause. The sentence, which took place on January 16, 2020, confirmed Dynit’s allegations, providing for the compensation of the amount requested to Yamato Video and the other competitor involved.

This is an extremely serious event, an appropriation of copyright which undoubtedly stains a very popular sector in Italy, that of anime, which is constantly growing thanks to the work of many other publishers.

Recall that many series edited by Dynit are available on Amazon Prime Video, thanks to which the spin-off manga dedicated to Sekiro Shadows Die Twice was also published in Italy.

