Dynasty Warriors: A new title of the saga could arrive this 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although the saga Dynasty warriors It is not as popular in the West as in Japan (where it usually rages), the truth is that in our country there is a good legion of fans that has been enjoying it for the last decades. The fact is that this year 2020, the Koei Tecmo franchise celebrates 20 years since its birth. And to celebrate it, a commemorative web page has been enabled. One that, on the other hand, has anticipated the arrival of a new game for this year.

The fact is that this website (we via Gamingbolt) shows a timeline that begins in August 2000 with the launch of Dynasty Warriors 2 (remember that the first game was not a musou title, and which does not count as part of the same saga). Only, when it reaches the part of 2020, a pretty clear message appears: "new project".

Of course, there is absolutely no detail about that project. Remember that Dynasty Warriors 9 was the last entry in the main line of the series (which has a multitude of spin offs). That delivery was quite experimental, trying to approach other genres but with rather mixed reviews.

In addition, it was also the only major installment that did not receive an expanded version (in the style of Xtreme Legends or Empires). Therefore, it is also not ruled out that the new project can be just that. Although, in fact, it would be really good if it was Dynasty Warriors 10, right on the 20th anniversary.

In addition, it would not be the first time that a new generation of consoles is accompanied by a franchise title. Therefore, it is not ruled out that the new project is a title, at least, intergenerational. Surely, cross platform. With the doubt, yes, if the game would also reach Nintendo Switch.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Dynasty Warriors