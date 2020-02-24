 Dynasty of X, no. 6 and Powers of X, no. 6

Share it:

After successfully fulfilling his mission in space, heThe five essential mutants would prepare some eggs in Krakoa from which the X-Patrol would be reborn who died in the space mission and they would recover their memory. After that, Ororo would take them out to the yard so that all the Krakoan mutants would recognize them as the heroes they are. Already at the UN, while Emma Frost was waiting for a decision from the group, Xavier would decide that Krakoa would be fit and welcome all mutants, regardless of their history or origin, making a new account and blur. In Powers of X, we saw how Xavier would get Forge to agree to improve Brain and that Emma Frost help them with flowers and drugs with a high exclusivity. However, while Xavier was currently asking Namor to live in Krakoa, the future had a bad destiny due to the phalanx. In these last two numbers we will see Xavier and other mutants dictating the laws of Krakoa and Moira showing their concern about the existence of precognitive as Destiny.

The history of these two compilation numbers would begin with Xavier sending a telepathic message to the world telling them that they will help them, but not for free, since they will have to recognize Krakoa as a nation and that their mutants be judged by them if they want to be able to pay for their drugs capable of curing cancer and other diseases. After that, the Silent Council would meet to forge Krakoa's first rules and judge the criminal Sable Teeth For their crimes. Once they made a tough decision, everyone went out to celebrate the beginning of a new nation. Already in Powers of X, Moira would meet Xavier in "Year One" and force him to read his mind, making him see that, in the future -year thousand-, the Librarian waited for the second coming of the Falange while taking care of Wolverine and Moira and that the truth they could not avoid was that they were always going to lose and the machines only gave them time until the Falange arrived. With that information from another life in mind, Moira would manipulate Xavier to form everything that has happened so far and, in the present, I would ask Magneto and Xavier a favor to protect all mutants, but they knew the time would come to tell the truth.

In general, we are facing two absolutely amazing comics that close the Hickman event in a way that opens up many possibilities and gives great potential to various groups of mutants that will be responsible for defending Krakoa or giving us the point of view of its citizens. Now, speaking of certain aspects of the plot without getting into many spoilers, one of the great moments that I loved the most and that Hickman has developed in a cinematic way and with a great impact they have been those that involved the Silence Councilo and their dynamics when dealing with each other and with the first criminal of Krakoa, leaving an image that remains etched in the mind; even if the after party Among all the mutants with those little details between them is also worthy of admiration. On the other hand, of Powers of X, the librarian's complete speech has left me quite crazy and how everything has been reasoning for Logan and Moira to realize the terrible truth, a shocking moment that seemed sublime.

As for the characters, Xavier is very collaborative with Magneto and both are inflexible when defending the nation of Krakoa from the rest of the world, although we have already seen that the first one has been very manipulated from the beginning so as not to follow his own dream and modify it a little more to what we have seen in these deliveries. On the other hand, the Silent Council acts with an iron fist on the mutants under the laws of Krakoa they have just forged, which in principle are three the most important. On another side we have Moira, who takes a much more active role almost compared to Xavier and Erik, but more in the shade, wanting to prevent the mutants from knowing the truth so they can have a chance with the whole plan that they have built throughout their lives. By last, The Librarian shows himself as a cold and logical being that reveals the truth to the future Logan and Moira and it gets scary not because of what it says, but because of how it says all the information to the mutants to reveal to them that the Phalanx and the last evolution of humanity is the end of everything.

On rhythm, both comics have a balanced time to grant the latest information necessary to close the arc of this event and leave everything ready for the Dawn of X from which all the new series of mutant comics will come out, among which are the X-Patrol, New Mutants, The Marauders, X-Force, among others.

On an artistic level, Pepe Larraz and R.B. Silva leave us a tremendously excellent visual closure in almost all sections with pages that remove the hiccups and others that are so striking that they would be perfect for framing – also for the emotional charge they inspire. Undoubtedly, in both cases, the two artists have done a job that can hardly be beaten by the great effort they have shown and that is seen in all the cartoons.

In short, I consider that we are facing a fantastic event closure, very emotional and that opens a new path for all mutants, giving everyone great potential. Without a doubt, everything that is to come can only be an experience and a trip of the most special. Excelsior!

