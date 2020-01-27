 Dynasty of X, no. 5 and Powers of X, no. 5

Share it:

In deep space and at the base of Orchis, Patrol-X achieved its goal of destroying the Mother Mold. However, all perished to avoid an apocalyptic future. On the other hand, and at other temporary moments, Xavier got the help of Mr. Sinister to store the DNA of all mutants for Krakoa and used Douglas for the Krakoano language and system while the people of the future were threatened by La Falange. In these two penultimate numbers we will see Xavier's plan B to recover his lost friends and his hopes for Krakoa to be a recognized government while in Powers of X they will explain to us how they improved Brain and how Emma Frost's help was so important to them .

The history of these two compilation numbers It would begin with the five essential mutants preparing the eggs from which the mutants that died in the space expedition hatched. Soon after, Ororo would bring the resurrected into the courtyard so that others would recognize them as heroes and mutants. Then, while Emma Frost waited for the UN decision on whether to recognize Krakoa, Xavier would welcome all mutants, even to the wicked as Revelation. Already in Powers of X, a young man Xavier asks Forge to improve Brain to store large amounts of mutant memory backups. Then Magneto and him they would ask Emma Frost for help in the past to help them distribute the flowers and drugs with the Hellfire Club with exclusivity of fifty years. Shortly after, already in the present, Xavier would ask more mutants to live in Krakoa, including Namor. However, the future would not have the best of destinations.

In general we are facing two outstanding numbers that make us fit almost all the pieces since we started the collection while giving us great emotion to see everything that is to come and see how mutants are more united than ever. On the other hand, the most explanatory parts require some more attention to understand everything completely without getting lost, but it leaves us completely amazed by how everything has spun fine as no writer has done. Now, speaking in more detail about some aspects of the plot without going into spoilers, the presentation of the mutants and the recognition of them with shouts to the unisino in simply epic and one of the moments that we have most wanted to see in the history of the Patrol-X. However, the moment that has caused us to raise our eyebrows, has undoubtedly been the end of Dynasty of X due to the usual suspicions. On the other hand, the talk between Forge and Xavier explains in a logical way how Xavier has achieved everything he has been raising throughout the “event” and his alliance with Emma Frost for flowers was something that was seen coming seeing the influence of Hellfire Club. However, what makes us speechless is the final cliffhanger.

As for the characters, Xavier solves a great doubt about the first number and the previous one, which is "To whom do these bodies belong" and "Will the X-Patrol return? with an amazing science fiction response that leaves us totally stunned and that, with its explanation, leaves us even more impressed than we already were. On the other hand, Xavier He is also very farsighted, which drops him in front of Forge and Emma Frost, but its greatest value is that it shows that it has no resentment towards any mutant. About Cyclops we wanted to highlight especially how it seems that he has forgiven Ororo and that passive-aggressive relationship they had for some time has ended. Apocalypse continues to give a fearful and very suspicious image about his intentions, but we must wait if his intentions towards Krakoa are good and follow Xavier's rules. Forge tries to take Xavier to a more realistic thought within all the ambition that his mutant head has, although the influence of the latter would make him a much better “Forger”.

On rhythm, in this case, Jonathan Hickman establishes more or less balanced times in the two numbers that we find here, being Powers of X perhaps the most relaxed when giving more information.

On an artistic level, Pepe Larraz and R.B. Silva leave us a very excellent work in both numbers that is to be applauded for both the characteristic and unique designs as well as those vignettes and pages that are left etched with fire for what they suppose and for how they are designed. Honestly, both of you are leaving a quality note in numbers that is to surprise you.

In short, I consider that we are facing some outstanding numbers that leave us almost ready for the grand finale in the last two numbers.

