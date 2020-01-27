 Dynasty of X, no. 4 and Powers of X, no. 4

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the very distant future, revolutionary mutants launched their plan against the machines and attacked while a subgroup found the information They wanted more. However, the mission ended in a total physical defeat, but one of them managed to pass the information to the past Using a special person. In the present, Patrol-X was sent to space to stop the Mother of Orchis Mold and thus avoid a catastrophic future, but the resistance was unexpected. In these two numbers we will see the Patrol-X plan and the continuation of the young Xavier's plans to build contacts and create the Krakoa government.

The story of the first comic to read according to the checklist and that is listed in the title of this entry would begin with great casualties in the X-Patrol within Orchis, but with the spirit of recovering and dividing work to destroy the Mother Mold Clamps. Each one was fulfilling his mission, although in the end one of them had to perform a heroic act to avoid its activation. Now, entering Powers of X, Magneto and Xavier would meet with Mr. Siniestro to join them with Krakoa's plan and gather the DNA of any existing mutant. Then Xavier I would ask Douglas to understand the Krakoano language after introducing Krakoa to the island and creating an interface. Finally, in the future, citizens were visited by fearsome enemies called the Phalanx and made an offer, but the answer would be expected.

In general, we are facing two really fantastic numbers in which one practically breaks our heart page by page while we watch our heroes fight giving everything until the end while in the other we are gradually understanding and joining pieces of the puzzle about how Krakoa was founded With the help of two very special characters. Now, going into a little more detail about certain aspects of the plot of both special numbers without going into spoilers, the battle in the Orchis ship in which each of the X-Patrol takes care of a Clamp, knowing that it could being the end of his destiny, is simply epic and worthy of being one of the best moments we have seen so far until the final pages in Dynasty of X, no. 4. On the other hand, entering the part of Powers of X, the parts dedicated to Mr. Siniestro and Douglas make us think a lot about the plot in general, but it answers certain things, but the part that leaves us the most restless is that of the Phalanx in the future and what will be its response.

As for the characters, Patrol-X gives his whole body and soul in the mission entrusted by Xavier to get rid of the Mother Mold even knowing that there may be very important casualties within their team and that is why they are the most professional team and that most love to see in action – although we would love that some had also been there, like Ororo. In addition, they are not only focused on the mission, but also make a small gap for their feelings without distracting them from the key point they must resolve if they do not want the effort to be in vain. Young Xavier remains as enigmatic as always when it comes to wanting to train Krakoa and takes small steps, but well taken when contacting specific people May they help you now and in the future. Although Douglas is not very given to the cause at first, he seems to be a character who entertains Xavier's proposal and therein lies its importance, while Mr. Sinister's role would be deeper both at that time and in the future being a "dna librarian" for the entire mutant species in Krakoa. On the other hand, the inhabitants of the future know that their destiny is very uncertain and try that their trick can take them somewhere, but your destiny will be in doubt. Finally, we are presented to a villain group called La Falange that intends to absorb the characters of the future and who value the proposal of citizens with great care and, as they seem, are villains that must be kept very well the backs.

On rhythmJonathan Hickman gives Dynasty of X an overwhelming rhythm due to the tension and danger of the moment the characters are running, while in Powers of X he recovers a calmer rhythm to release pieces of information so that the reader assimilates the world more than It is being created.

On an artistic level, Pepe Larraz gives us a more than outstanding drawing that along with the color of Mars grace leaves us really spectacular vignettes and pages that are burned in our eyes, not only for what happens in them, but for how they are represented and detailed. On the other side of the scale, R.B. Silva leaves us a remarkable, clean drawing, but also very capable of surprising us in the most unexpected moments as when the Phalanx appears on the stage of the future.

In short, I consider that we are facing two quite remarkable numbers that are very worthwhile by how Jonathan Hickman gives us great moments of action while we are spinning the future of the X-Patrol, involving the reader to theorize about it.

You can purchase “Dynasty of X conventional edition, no. 4" here,

You can purchase “Dynasty of X Deluxe Edition, no. 4" here,

You can purchase “Powers of X conventional edition, no. 4" here

You can purchase “Powers of X Deluxe Edition, no. 4" here.