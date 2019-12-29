 Dynasty of X, no. 2 and Powers of X, no. two

Share it:

After a long time, losses, wars, alliances, pacts, ruptures and wounds, the mutants have risen for the first time and they have raised their own mutant country under the name of Krakoa. If we follow the established reading order, in the year 10 Charles Xavier gave life to new mutant beings while planting seeds in Krakoa to open portals. For its part, Magneto would have a meeting with some businessmen to explain Krakoa's terms while Mystic and Sabertooth would steal some files. In year 0 of these events, Charles and Moira would meet for a discovery while in year 10 Xavier would require more operations like mysticism than he has done so far. Then, years in the future, mutants try to fight against machines, but it is impossible to get rid of Nimrod and Omega for some. In these two numbers that should be read as written in the title we will discover the secret of Moira Mactaggert and the following mutant steps in years 0, 10 and so on.

Without getting into too many spoilers in this very important number of Dynasty of X, the history of this second issue of Dynasty of X would focus on the great secret of Moira Mactaggert and how what has been so quiet over the years has led him to reflect multiple times on the human-mutant relationship and what would be better for the race of mutants and for there to be peace between them. However, keeping that secret was not easy for it and had to have a very bad time throughout his life, finding only comfort at the end when he tells Charles Xavier and gives him the idea that gives rise to the country of Krakoa . On the other hand, the second number of Powers of X would visit more temporary moments when trying an alliance between Magneto and Charles to know the secret of Moira, a favor of Magneto and Charles to Cyclops to avoid the mutant extinction and in the distant future, the mutants would be ready to lead a revolution against Nimrod. However, in an even more distant future, a small presence somewhat in the sky of his world.

In general, we are facing two really amazing numbers that leave us stunned with almost nothing to say -as surely happened to you if you have already acquired it or how it will happen to you if you acquire them-. Starting first for Dynasty, and without doing many spoilers to not destroy that experience to anyone, I must say that Hickman has had a great idea and executed it with great mastery throughout the comic, even wanting to know more about what is said in the pages themselves. However, Powers of X, from my point of view, turns out to be the intermediate point towards a great event that is approaching and that is being prepared over low heatWell, Hickman shows us in the different years, especially when they ask Cyclops to do something cruel and ruthless. A lesser evil in favor of mutants.

As for the characters, Moira becomes an incredible character here, going from being a secondary character to an almost main character because of the biggest secret he has had throughout his history and that will change everything. Sincerely, while she tells us each and every detail of her secret, it excites us more and more and makes us reflect on what she can do so that the mutant race can finally have a safe space. Charles Xavier and Magneto are shown here in their young version and it is curious how both are left in shock that leave behind everything they thought in how much they know the secret and the truth behind Moira, thus deciding to forge an alliance. Later, with Krakoa already established, I am quite surprised by the reaction of Cyclops, who has returned to the side of good, but returns to a gray side to perform a lesser evil in favor of the mutant race so that it does not extinguish and thus follow the advice of Magneto and Xavier. On the other hand, we have Apocalypse in the future against machines it is rare to see him as a mutant leader, but he is determined to help in any way he can. Finally, we have a little glimpse of the villain Nimrod which explains a little more in detail its programming when it kills some human beings and shows us its implacability.

About The edition, we still have two options to choose a conventional one in staple and another with a semi-rigid cover with a higher quality paper, which I personally like more because it gives a touch of more quality to this story, so I recommend it, although the Price increase is not for all tastes. Also, as for Additional features, you will find everything from political information to another that I will not reveal due to the danger of spoilers, but that all readers will love.

On rhythm, we could say that Dynasty of X takes its time in this number to explain conscientiously and without giving cause for confusion all the steps and details of the secret of Moira Mactaggert, something that the same number asked to be able to get hooked in the way that it has done; while Powers of X shows something more active and usually changes more scenes regularly.

On an artistic level, Pepe Larraz (Dynasty of X) is not only enchanting me, but he is making me fall in love with his drawing and all the details with which he is able to convey endless emotions with which he immerses you in history with great ease that not many artists can. On the other hand R.B. Silva (Powers of X) also has an extremely remarkable job and is very capable of leaving us several pages that leave us with goosebumps as in the vignette in which in the Cyclops viewfinder they are reflected on one side Magneto and on the other Professor X, while Scott gives his verdict. That moment certainly cuts your breath.

In short, I consider that the second Dynasty number of X has turned out to be a bombshell that nobody should get lost and that of Powers of X feels more like a necessary number for everything big that will come later.

