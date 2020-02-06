Dylan Dog 401: a new beginning for the Bonelli comic

Share it:

After the conclusion of the meteor cycle (which we analyzed in Dylan Dog 400), Dylan Dog He also returned to newsstands this month ready to start again – almost from scratch – with the number 401 of the regular series of the legendary Bonelli character. This sort of reboot, also encouraged by the explanatory disclaimer A new beginning! on the cover, it can only refer to a whole series of similar operations used very often especially in the American superhero context Marvel is A.D. The re-start of Dylan's adventures therefore passes through a setting with a strong mainstream flavor, with a number 401 that many comic book fans Marvel will remember initiatives such as the relaunch Ultimate occurred in 2000 or the most recent Marvel NOW!.

The weight of aging

As previously specified, innovating the entire editorial mythology of a historical comic character is not an easy task. This argument obviously also applies to brands outside the comics world, just think, for example, of extremely successful sagas such as Star Wars. Director J. J. Abrams he found himself facing a serious problem: how to satisfy all the fans (old and new) trying to face at the same time the huge hype generated by the announcement of the new chapter? Even with all the variables of the case, Roberto Recchioni you will surely have found yourself in a similar situation, aware – from number 401 onwards – of having almost totally on your shoulders the enormous (and in some ways very cumbersome) legacy left by Tiziano Sclavi.

So how best to manage the relaunch of Dylan, after the intense – and at times even brazen – cycle set up starting from number 337? The answer obviously does not exist, because for operations of this type, extremely complex and multifaceted, thinking of the formula capable of solving any type of problem in a second is simply not possible.

When you put your hand in a character deeply rooted in the collective culture, inevitably you will go to discontent someone just for nature mass media of the same; trying to agree everyone is basically an impossible operation, from any point of view. Yet despite everything, Roberto Recchioni however, he tried, through a diplomatic issue, trying not to divide but to unite several generations of readers. The story turns out basically a soft reboot of the classic Dylanian universe, thanks to the return of numerous historical characters, present in this issue in a guise similar to what was seen previously.

In general, however, we would have probably expected a bit more courage (especially given the long history of the meteor) in basing this new starting point.

The number 401 will be reassuring to the most conservative fans, through a narrative structure that decides to immediately play the return to origins card in a decisive (perhaps too much) way, even going to fish out the classic horrific creatures par excellence: the zombies.

Zombies that appear in their most common sense, in a continuous wink to the more traditional public of the Nightmare Investigator, who starting from number 337 had started to intonate with increasing insistence the phrase a little rhetorical (but now cult) de the top 100 were better.

Signora!

The story presents a good rhythm, thanks to a linear progression of events that winks at the historical first issue of the saga, and beyond.

Recchioni in fact he went to fish out some characteristic styles of the proto Dylan seen in Dellamorte Dellamore, going as far as to exhume the character of Gnaghi, also featured in the 1994 cult film by Michele Soavi. Although the book is narratively solid, probably more than a few readers will turn up their noses in front of the blatantly quotationist mood of the whole story; in many sequences, in fact, the same Dylan will make continuous references to pre-existing works, almost forcibly showing off this particular characteristic.

The great connection with pop culture, typical in some ways also of the narrative style of Recchioni, will most likely also return in subsequent issues, with all due respect to those who do not particularly like the continuous reference – sometimes free – to other works belonging to different media. However, the work done on characterization of the characters is very good; the author managed to find the right synthesis between classic and modern, through a renewal operation capable of showing us a Dylan slightly more cheeky and crepuscular, but still always with goodwill.

The character of is also a welcome surprise Gnaghi who, while expressing himself only in verse, manages to make himself appreciated for his innate sympathy, also seasoned by his predisposition to hand-to-hand combat.

The character design is commendable, with a Dylan with beard and coat able to refer in some ways to the vein of the films hard boiled also on a graphic level.

Excellent designs by Corrado Roi, which once again managed to give readers tables full of atmosphere through truly remarkable shadow management.

A number therefore that probably will not divide the public as in the past, but rather will unite it in a transversal way, almost as if to mark a sort of symbolic peace between those who welcomed the post-relaunch period and those who just could not digest it.

The hope, however, remains to see the character (especially in the course of subsequent issues) return to live adventures truly outside the box, trying to remove any certainty from the reader, perhaps by leveraging the same new interpersonal ties that this number has cleverly disseminated from start to finish.