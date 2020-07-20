Dying Light: the Hellraid DLC will arrive slightly late

Share it:

One week after the release date of Hellraid, the new expansion of Dying LightTechland has decided to take a few more days to file the defects and offer its fans a better product.

Here is the message published by the development team on its official social channels:

"During the last beta phase of Dying Light Hellraid we received a lot of feedback. We thank all those who participated! We are ready to apply changes related to your suggestions, then we will launch the new expansion on August 13th on PC and on the day next on console. "

In short, it seems that the Hellraid beta has revealed problems that the developers want to fix before the game reaches users all over the world and the release of the DLC is now set for next month on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We remind you that the price of the expansion, which comes from the ashes of an old title in development at Techland, is only 9.99 euros.

Did you know that according to one of the latest statements from the development team, Dying Light will receive further expansions in the future? In this regard, Techland has confirmed that the support of Dying Light 2 will be comparable to that of its prequel.